St.Johns - Eunice D. LaBar, 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 with her husband, Denny, by her side. She was born October 2, 1942 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Tony and Clara (Halfmann) Wieber. Eunice graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1960. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and was an avid Notre Dame Football fan. On October 28, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Dennis LaBar and he survives her. Together they provided a loving, fun filled home and many good memories at their cottage on Houghton Lake. Eunice loved spending time with family and friends but especially loved her time as "Mimi", doting on her grandchildren. She worked for the St. Johns Public Schools as a secretary at East Olive Elementary School where she made lifelong friends and had a positive impact on many students' lives. She retired in 2005 after 20 years of service. Also surviving to cherish her love, are her children, Julie (Bill) Eisler, Brooke (Dan) Dorn, Brent (Christine Shutes) LaBar and Mike LaBar; grandchildren, Courtney (Ryan) Lousma, Madison Scutes, Brianne LaBar, Olivia Eisler, Brogan Eisler, Camille LaBar, Ian LaBar, Jacob Dorn and Karlie Dorn; three sisters, Edna Eaton, Donna Kus and Kathleen Endres; one brother, Melvin (Julia) Wieber; sisters-in-law, Linda Wieber and Susie Hardman and brother-in-law, Mike LaBar. Eunice was preceded in death by two sisters, Geraldine Sipka and Ann Marie Slamka and brothers, Lloyd, Herbert, Tony and Elvin Wieber. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Sunday, August 18 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A private funeral will be held. Memorials may be made to the or to .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019