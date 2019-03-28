Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Eunice S. (Parham) Bishop Obituary
Eunice S. (Parham) Bishop

Lansing - Age 92, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She passed in peace with her granddaughter, Nicole Farhat, by her side. She lived well and was loved by many.

Eunice worked and retired from the Michigan Secretary of State office, where she worked for over 25 years. She was president of the American Business Women's Assoc. for many years and traveled the world after retiring. Eunice was born in St. George, GA, to Domas and Irene Parham. She married Robert A. Bishop Sr. of Lansing during WWII and moved from Jacksonville, FL, in 1946.

She is survived by her children, Robert Jr., of Horse Shoe Bay, TX, Shirley Terrell (Steve) of Reddick, FL, and Jeanie Mundy (Darrell) of Plano, TX; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Helen Todd and Gerrie Bumpers, both of Jacksonville; sister-in-law, Patricia Parham of Daytona; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; daughter, Janet Hurd; brothers: Olan Parham, Nolan Parham, Henry Malcolm Parham, and Robert Parham; sisters, Bertha Pritchard and Blanche Miller; and beloved cousins, Martin and Elda Austin.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, with Pastor Steve Terrell officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Her family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
