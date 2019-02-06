Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Eve Killeen
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Eve Marie Killeen


Eve Marie Killeen Obituary
Eve Marie Killeen

Lansing - Born March 30, 1956 in Bay City, MI, the daughter of the late Donald R. and JoAnn Easterbrook (Ward) Killeen, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI, 48917, with Rev. Kay Porter officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. See www.palmerbush.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
