|
|
Eve Marie Killeen
Lansing - Born March 30, 1956 in Bay City, MI, the daughter of the late Donald R. and JoAnn Easterbrook (Ward) Killeen, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI, 48917, with Rev. Kay Porter officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. See www.palmerbush.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 6, 2019