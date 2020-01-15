Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Ilene Coon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Ilene Coon Obituary
Evelyn Ilene Coon

DeWitt - Evelyn Ilene Coon age 93 of DeWitt Mi. passed away Jan 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin and daughter, Gail; brother Herbert Whitaker and sister Audrey (Whitaker) Holley. Surviving are brother George Whitaker; her children, Quentin Everett Coon, Jr. (Laura), Stuart Dean Coon (Cindy) and Ilene Elizabeth Coon (Colleen); grandchildren, Ryan Coon (Christine), Elizabeth Tucker (Logan); Benjamin Coon, Jeremiah Coon; great-grandchildren, Graham, Davis, Asher.

A visitation will be held on Sun., Jan.19 from 3-5pm with funeral services on Mon. Jan. 20 at noon with a one hour prior visitation before the service. Both the visitation and funeral services will be held at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt MI. To view full obituary and leave on line condolences please visit www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now