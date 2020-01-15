|
Evelyn Ilene Coon
DeWitt - Evelyn Ilene Coon age 93 of DeWitt Mi. passed away Jan 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin and daughter, Gail; brother Herbert Whitaker and sister Audrey (Whitaker) Holley. Surviving are brother George Whitaker; her children, Quentin Everett Coon, Jr. (Laura), Stuart Dean Coon (Cindy) and Ilene Elizabeth Coon (Colleen); grandchildren, Ryan Coon (Christine), Elizabeth Tucker (Logan); Benjamin Coon, Jeremiah Coon; great-grandchildren, Graham, Davis, Asher.
A visitation will be held on Sun., Jan.19 from 3-5pm with funeral services on Mon. Jan. 20 at noon with a one hour prior visitation before the service. Both the visitation and funeral services will be held at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt MI. To view full obituary and leave on line condolences please visit www.grdewitt.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020