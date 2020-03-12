|
Evelyn L. Jones
Holt - Age 90, went to be with her Lord on March 11, 2020. She was born August 10, 1929, in Williamston, MI, to Lawrence and June Smith.
Evelyn graduated from Central Michigan University in 1955, taught for 9 years, then became a homemaker when her children were born. She was an active member of South Church in Lansing. Evelyn enjoyed traveling with her husband Willard and spending time with family.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Randy) Britton, Rebecca (Xing Ping) Lin, Glen (Joy) Jones, Paul Jones, and Carolyn (Keith) Riley, and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Willard J. Jones; sisters, Marjory Simmons and Nila Smith; and her daughter, Ruth Jones.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Dr., Lansing. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International or Rural Ingham Meals on Wheels.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020