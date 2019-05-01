Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Evelyn Kovac
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
5589 Van Atta Rd.
Haslett, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
5589 Van Atta Rd
Haslett, MI
View Map
Evelyn L. Kovac


Formerly of Haslett - 90, went home to be with her Lord on April 29, 2019, at home in Gurnee, IL with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born on December 1, 1928 in Meadville, PA to the late Laroy and Thelma (Hildebrand) Johnston She was a wonderful Mother and possessed a strong Christian faith. Her beauty shined brightly in all aspects of her life. Evelyn leaves to cherish in her loving memory, her children, Shirley Ann (Robert) Rosier of Lansing, MI, Linda L. (Tim) Moran of Gurnee, IL and David J. Kovac of Wilton Manors, FL; step-sons, Raymond (Ruth) Kovac and Russ (Theresa) Kovac, brothers, Walter Johnston and Harold Johnston; grandchildren, T.J. Moran, Michael (Andrea) Moran and Kevin (Brenna) Moran; great-grandchildren, Orion Moran and Kasey Moran, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Alex Kovac; brothers, Robert Johnston and Donald Johnston, and sister-law, Mary Jo Johnston. We want to give a very special thank you to Pastor Davis and Pastor Sutton from St. Luke Lutheran Church for always visiting our mother. Also, a special shout-out to Amy and the ladies at Marshe Pointe in Haslett, MI, as well as Barb Scott for all the love and friendship they gave to her. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5-8pm at Palmer Bush & Jensen Funeral Home, 520 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing, MI. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am with visitation from 10am-11am, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5589 Van Atta Rd., Haslett, MI with Pastor Dave Davis officiating, luncheon after the service, entombment will take place at East Lawn Memory Gardens in Okemos, MI. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, Haslett, MI. You may leave online condolences at PALMERBUSH.COM.
