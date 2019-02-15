|
Evelyn M. Howe
Holt - Aged 97, passed away February 13, 2019. Loving wife of the late Vernon H. Howe, dear Mother of Brian V. Howe and Deborah (Dan) Ide. Loving Grandmother of Karen, Gavin, Katherine, Audra and Adam. Great-Grandmother of 8. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron J. Wigman and Cora A. Wigman.
Evelyn graduated from Holt High School in 1939. She retired from Michigan State University where she worked in the Foreign Admission Department. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge, golf, and traveling.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Holt United Methodist Church, 2321 N. Aurelius Rd., Holt. Interment will take place in Maple Ridge Cemetery, Holt. Her family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for contributions to be made to the Holt United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 15, 2019