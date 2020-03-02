|
|
Evelyn M. Pfotenhauer
Grand Ledge, MI - Age 96, passed away, Saturday, February 29, 2020. Evelyn was born to Polish immigrant parents Stanley and Josephine (Nowakowski) Barwikoski on January 2, 1924. She was proud of her Polish heritage and was still fluent in the language. Evelyn graduated from Eastern High School class of 1941. She loved musicals, reading, antiquing, refinishing furniture and taking bus trips with special friends Bev and Nell. Evelyn was also a big fan of the Tigers and MSU sports. Evelyn and her husband, Otto Kopietz, owned and operated Kopietz Hardware from 1953-1978. She was a member of PNA Lodge 1360 and a former volunteer at McLaren Hospital. Evelyn is survived by her son, James (Nancy) Kopietz; daughter, Kaye (Frank) Siwek; grandchildren, Douglas Siwek, Caroline (Matthew) Ryan, Bohlmann (Mabel Tisdale) Kopietz, Leslie (Tony) Weir and Benjamin (Tara) Kopietz; 8 great grandchildren; step children, David, Gretchen and Patricia. Also surviving are several step grandchildren and 5 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Otto Kopietz Jr. in 1971 and David Pfotenhauer in 1999. Evelyn requests that instead of a funeral celebration that contributions be made to the Federated Polish Home and remember "Each day is a gift to enjoy and treasure." So LAUGH and be kind all the time! The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Story Point for their loving care. The family was served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020