Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Evelyn Pfotenhauer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Pfotenhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Pfotenhauer


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. Pfotenhauer Obituary
Evelyn M. Pfotenhauer

Grand Ledge, MI - Age 96, passed away, Saturday, February 29, 2020. Evelyn was born to Polish immigrant parents Stanley and Josephine (Nowakowski) Barwikoski on January 2, 1924. She was proud of her Polish heritage and was still fluent in the language. Evelyn graduated from Eastern High School class of 1941. She loved musicals, reading, antiquing, refinishing furniture and taking bus trips with special friends Bev and Nell. Evelyn was also a big fan of the Tigers and MSU sports. Evelyn and her husband, Otto Kopietz, owned and operated Kopietz Hardware from 1953-1978. She was a member of PNA Lodge 1360 and a former volunteer at McLaren Hospital. Evelyn is survived by her son, James (Nancy) Kopietz; daughter, Kaye (Frank) Siwek; grandchildren, Douglas Siwek, Caroline (Matthew) Ryan, Bohlmann (Mabel Tisdale) Kopietz, Leslie (Tony) Weir and Benjamin (Tara) Kopietz; 8 great grandchildren; step children, David, Gretchen and Patricia. Also surviving are several step grandchildren and 5 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Otto Kopietz Jr. in 1971 and David Pfotenhauer in 1999. Evelyn requests that instead of a funeral celebration that contributions be made to the Federated Polish Home and remember "Each day is a gift to enjoy and treasure." So LAUGH and be kind all the time! The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Story Point for their loving care. The family was served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -