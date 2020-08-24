F. Maxine "Mickie" Bell



F. Maxine "Mickie" Bell, age 100, died on August 19, 2020, at her retirement center in Medina, Ohio. "Mickie" as she was known by, was previously employed as an Instructor and Counselor at Lansing Business University and earlier in sales for the A. Dean Watkins Co. of Lansing. Her late husband of 68 years, Donald preceded her in death in 2007. Surviving sons, Ronald (Jane) of Medina, OH and Brian (Virginia) of Whitmore Lake. Funeral services were held in Hamburg, Michigan on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel.









