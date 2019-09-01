Services
formerly of Port Austin - Faith E. Bishop, 88, formerly of Port Austin, MI, our loving and devoted mother and sister passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Hope and Glen Wakefield of Huron County, MI.

Faith was a life-long educator, first as a teacher and mother and later as a commissioner with the Michigan State Tenure Commission. She led by example and touched the hearts of many with her kindness of spirit. Faith was an avid reader. She loved to quilt, garden and lend a helping heart to those in need.

Faith was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harry W. Bishop. Faith and Harry enjoyed the company and love of many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren the youngest of which she was able to meet a week before her passing. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Laurie and spouse Mark, and a stepdaughter, Debra. In addition to her husband, Faith was preceded in death by her son, Scott, and stepsons Mike and Tom. Faith had a sister, Joyce, and brother, David whom also preceded her in death.

Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Final arrangements have been entrusted to Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services (formerly Reitz-Herzberg), 1550 Midland Rd., between State & Gratiot. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
