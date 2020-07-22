1/1
Fe Gaddi Anselmo
Fe Gaddi Anselmo

East Lansing - Fe Gaddi Anselmo passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 91. She married Ricardo Anselmo in 1958, with whom she raised a family and celebrated 56 years of marriage.

She was a proud graduate of Michigan State University, where she earned her Master's degree in Counseling and Ph.D. in Educational Psychology. She continued her dedication to education as a professor of psychology at Lansing Community College for 24 years.

Fe enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and travelling. She was a volunteer at the MSU Wharton Center and a long-time member and past president of the Lansing Woman's Club. Her greatest joy was spending time with family.

Surviving are her daughters, Felicia (Tim) Ryan, Patricia (Greg) Sovitch, and Stella (Mike) Boldrick; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sister, Priscilla Paguio.

Memorial services for Fe Anselmo will begin with visitation at 10:00 am, followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 955 Alton Rd., East Lansing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wharton Center Seats 4Kids.

For full obituary, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/east-lansing-mi/fe-anselmo-9270222




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
