Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felimon Solorzano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felimon Solorzano


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felimon Solorzano Obituary
Felimon Solorzano

Lansing - Age 63, passed away October 22, 2019. He was born November 22, 1955, in Raul Madero, Durango, Mexico, to Marcelo and Francisca Solorzano.

Felimon retired from General Motors after more than 30 years of service. He loved music, singing, and riding horses. He was very happy and positive all of his life! Felimon was a very generous man and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Maria Solorzano; 5 children, Filemon (Rafaela), Jehu, Saul (Claudia), and Abel (Cassandra) Solorzano, and Antulio Martinez; 11 grandchildren with one more on the way; 13 brothers and sisters; and other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will take place in Durango, Mexico. Memorial contributions may be made to The Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felimon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now