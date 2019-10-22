|
|
Felimon Solorzano
Lansing - Age 63, passed away October 22, 2019. He was born November 22, 1955, in Raul Madero, Durango, Mexico, to Marcelo and Francisca Solorzano.
Felimon retired from General Motors after more than 30 years of service. He loved music, singing, and riding horses. He was very happy and positive all of his life! Felimon was a very generous man and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Maria Solorzano; 5 children, Filemon (Rafaela), Jehu, Saul (Claudia), and Abel (Cassandra) Solorzano, and Antulio Martinez; 11 grandchildren with one more on the way; 13 brothers and sisters; and other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will take place in Durango, Mexico. Memorial contributions may be made to The Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019