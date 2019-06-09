|
F.L. "Sam" Donohue
Lansing - F. L. "Sam" Donohue, beloved husband of Alice, uniquely remarkable father of Pat and Sandy, Pam and Joe and Dave and Janet died peacefully at home on D-Day, June 6, 2019. Born October 30, 1926, in Carson City, Michigan to James and Olive Donohue, he left the farm to enlist in Uncle Sam's United States Navy saving him from the clutches of the infantry that is so famous for long tiresome walks. He studied radio operations, ariel gunnery, and was assigned operational training in the patrol bomb squadron guarding the Panama Canal. He was finally assigned to the USS Shangri- La, torpedo-bombing squadron which took part in the atomic bomb test at Bikini Atoll. He retained a passionate interest in WWII history until his last days. Upon his discharge he came back home to attend and graduate from Michigan State University and to marry Alice, the second of the 4 beautiful Droste girls and made his home in Westphalia, MI to start and raise his family. He worked for Oldsmobile, moving from Product Delivery to Labor Relations, and Personnel until his retirement, making as many great friends as memories in this Oldsmobile town. Dad couldn't go into a restaurant in mid-Michigan without someone greeting him and thanking him for giving them their start at GM. As his responsibilities at Oldsmobile expanded, he moved the family to Lansing where he lived for the past 53 years and where all who've entered their home at 4420 Barton Drive knew there was an enthusiastic welcome, great conversation, lots to laugh about, and a beer or mint bucket at the ready to pass around.
Sam was known for his Irish caps, his love of all outdoor adventures especially his annual South Dakota pheasant hunting trip at Foothills Lodge with Pierre LeValley and the gang, and his nicknames for all. You know Yours!
He leaves behind grandchildren, Ryan, Leslie, Sara, Michael and Ben and great grandchildren, James, Daniel and Juliana, whom he cherished and knew were much brighter and more beautiful than his own children. Surviving him are his brother Walter, sister in law Barb Donohue and little sister Edie Rudd. Brother in law John Shafer, sister-in-law, Janet Droste, Brother and Sister in-law Dick and Chick Droste, and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Sam.
Connie, Sally, Wanetta, Jolyn, June, Sarah, Andrea and Sharon, our gratitude for your love and care can barely be expressed. And to Ellen and the rest of the angels of the Hospice team, our deepest thanks. We love you dad for always giving us something to laugh about, for our extraordinary childhoods, for always bringing home new cars to drive and a desire to grown up if only to have as much fun as an adult as you have had.
In lieu of flowers please remember instead the wisdom of Sam: take in your hoses before the first frost, keep your cars clean, feed the squirrels, don't loose your boots and always make time for family and a quick round of cards and cider.
Visitation at Tiffany Funeral Home, Weds. 6-8 Rosary at 7:00pm. A memorial Service is planned for Thursday, 10:30 am, June 13 at St Gerard Church. Fr. John Klein officiating. Family will receive friends an hour before the service. Contributions may be made to Pheasants Forever in memory of Sam, envelopes available at the funeral home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019