Florence Ida Lyons
1926 - 2020
Florence Ida Lyons

East Lansing, formerly of Owosso - Florence I. Lyons, age 94 of East Lansing and formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her daughter's home in Neptune Beach, FL. Florence was born March 19, 1926 in Mt. Clemens, MI to the late Fred and Laura Miller.

She graduated from Mt Clemens High School and Michigan Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University). Florence was married to Marvin Lyons of Owosso, MI for 72 years. He preceded her in death in May of this year. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Lyons in May of 2016. Florence had moved from Owosso to East Lansing in 1998 and later to Burcham Hills in 2015.

Mrs. Lyons is survived by 3 children: Jane Waun of East Lansing, Becky (Dennis) Morgan of Neptune Beach, FL and Mark (Debbie) Lyons of San Diego, CA; 8 grandsons and 14 great- grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19, private funeral services will be held. Her family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. www.WatkinsFuneralHomes.com





Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
WATKINS BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES
520 West Main Street
Owosso, MI 48867
989-725-7171
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
Dear Becky, Jane and Mark,
I’m so sorry for the loss of your mother Florence, she was always so kind, hugs to all of you,
Many blessings,
Mary (Bond) and John Plowman
Mary Plowman
Friend
