Florence Ida Lyons
East Lansing, formerly of Owosso - Florence I. Lyons, age 94 of East Lansing and formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her daughter's home in Neptune Beach, FL. Florence was born March 19, 1926 in Mt. Clemens, MI to the late Fred and Laura Miller.
She graduated from Mt Clemens High School and Michigan Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University). Florence was married to Marvin Lyons of Owosso, MI for 72 years. He preceded her in death in May of this year. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Lyons in May of 2016. Florence had moved from Owosso to East Lansing in 1998 and later to Burcham Hills in 2015.
Mrs. Lyons is survived by 3 children: Jane Waun of East Lansing, Becky (Dennis) Morgan of Neptune Beach, FL and Mark (Debbie) Lyons of San Diego, CA; 8 grandsons and 14 great- grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, private funeral services will be held. Her family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso. www.WatkinsFuneralHomes.com