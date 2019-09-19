|
Florence Jenks
Lansing, MI - LANSING - Florence Theresa (Simon) Jenks, age 84, passed away on September 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 3, 1935 to Alfred A. and Bernita Simon in Fowler, MI. Flo graduated from Fowler High in 1953. She married Roger L. Jenks in 1957, moved into the "big city" of Lansing, and raised two sons, Jeffrey and John. They were the light of her life and she was theirs. Florence worked for the State of Michigan for 42 years with Treasury and State Police. She was active in St. Therese Parish, volunteered at St. Lawrence and Sparrow Hospitals, and enjoyed many events with the Red Hat Society. In her spare time, Flo loved to play cards, created beautiful quilts and other crafts, or spend time in her garden coaching lovely blooms and scolding every weed. She loved to bake and her peanut butter pie was her grandchildren's favorite. Flo was always on the move - exercising and power walking. Later in life she married Earl Lipp (1999) and spent their golden years sharing their love of faith, family, and travel. Everyone that met Flo recognized her kind heart, and Earl's large family embraced her with open arms. Florence was blessed with so many friends that she made a point to stay in touch with throughout the years. She always ran into someone she knew, no matter where she went in Lansing.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her sister Monica Thelen, brother Urban (Gib) Simon, brothers-in-law, Louis Thelen, Joe Schueller, and sister-in-law Ginny Simon. Surviving are her sons Jeffrey (Diane) and John, her grandchildren Dylan and Lindsey, her sister Sally Schueller, stepchildren, Kevin (Heidi), Roberta (Erol), Eric (Debra), Diana (Don), and Michael (Anne) and step grandchildren Jessica, Katelyn, Samantha (Chris), Steven, Garrett (Tori), Alex, Erin, Brianna, and Ellie, brothers-in-law Ron (Alice) Jenks, Russ (Sue) Jenks, Doug (Cathy) Jenks, David (Jeannie) Jenks, sisters-in-law Lorraine (Pat-deceased) Reilly, Janice (Rolland-deceased) Sullivan and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Sep 21, at 11:00am, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W Randolph St, Lansing, MI, with Fr. William R. Lugger officiating. Family will greet guests beginning at 10:00am at the church. Visitation is at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 900 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI on Friday, Sep 20, 2-4pm and 6-8pm with a rosary service at 5:30pm. Private interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 19, 2019