Florence Joyce Beem
Grand Ledge - Florence Joyce Beem passed away October 7, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born October 17, 1931 in Grand Rapids. Florence enjoyed music, bowling, knitting, and an annual trip to Indiana with her daughters to go to a craft show. Surviving are her son, Gary Beem; daughters, Jackie (Robert) Bohringer and Christine (Jeff) Bunker; sister, Elaine Losey; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Beem; sisters, Alma (AJ) Ruester and Maxine Jonkhoff. Due to Covid, services will be held privately. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com