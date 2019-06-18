Resources
Lansing - Florence Lostuzzi (Freiheit), of Lansing passed away peacefully at her home on October 27, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.

Florence is survived by her sister Freda Cooper (Freiheit), her companion of 14 years Crystal Sarver, and by her "fur-babies" Duke, River, Oreo, and Sox. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Salvino, and her brother Frederick Freiheit.

There will be an open house to celebrate Florence's life accomplishments at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in downtown Lansing on Wednesday, June 19, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Published in Lansing State Journal on June 18, 2019
