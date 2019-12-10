|
Floyd A. Messer
Fowler - Floyd A. Messer died Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born September 11, 1928 in Maple Rapids, MI the son of Olm and Avis (Moss) Messer. Floyd was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fowler and was an active civic leader in his younger years. He was a former Lebanon Township Supervisor, Fowler School Board Member, 4-H Leader and Masonic Lodge member. He coached Little League Baseball and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Floyd worked for Sealed Power and retired with 42 years of service. On June 19, 1948 he married Wava Fields and she preceded him in death in 2006. He was also predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Catherine Messer. Surviving is one daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Simon of Fowler; three sons, Doug (Toni) of Cicero, IN, Gene (Ellen) of Fowler and Dave (Cindy) of Grand Ledge; thirteen grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren with three more on the way. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church 329 N. Sorrell, Fowler with Pastor Paul Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Beech Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 6-8 PM on Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to Elara Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019