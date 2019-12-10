Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd A. Messer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd A. Messer Obituary
Floyd A. Messer

Fowler - Floyd A. Messer died Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born September 11, 1928 in Maple Rapids, MI the son of Olm and Avis (Moss) Messer. Floyd was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fowler and was an active civic leader in his younger years. He was a former Lebanon Township Supervisor, Fowler School Board Member, 4-H Leader and Masonic Lodge member. He coached Little League Baseball and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Floyd worked for Sealed Power and retired with 42 years of service. On June 19, 1948 he married Wava Fields and she preceded him in death in 2006. He was also predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Catherine Messer. Surviving is one daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Simon of Fowler; three sons, Doug (Toni) of Cicero, IN, Gene (Ellen) of Fowler and Dave (Cindy) of Grand Ledge; thirteen grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren with three more on the way. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church 329 N. Sorrell, Fowler with Pastor Paul Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Beech Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 6-8 PM on Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to Elara Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -