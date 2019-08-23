|
Floyd Arnold Miles
Lansing - Age 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 21, 2019. He was born September 6, 1932, in DeWitt, MI, to the late Arnold and Violet Miles.
Floyd retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years serving on various aircraft carriers and ships. He was based out of Pensacola, FL. He was a member of Rose Lake Community of Christ Church. Following retirement, he worked for Pinkerton Security for years. Floyd loved old cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
He is survived by his children, Montserrat "Montsy" Roberts, Raymond (Connie Guthrie) Miles, and Randy (Sheila) Miles; grandchildren, Gina (Randy) Holmes, Gregory Miles, Michael (Amanda) Roberts, and Jennifer (Joe) Dillon; great-grandchildren, Mercedes and Briona Roberts, and Alexander Holmes; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Isabel A. Miles, and son Lawrence A. Miles.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Dimondale. His family will receive friends and relatives from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ingham County Animal Shelter or McLaren Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 23, 2019