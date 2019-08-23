Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Arnold Miles


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Arnold Miles Obituary
Floyd Arnold Miles

Lansing - Age 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 21, 2019. He was born September 6, 1932, in DeWitt, MI, to the late Arnold and Violet Miles.

Floyd retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years serving on various aircraft carriers and ships. He was based out of Pensacola, FL. He was a member of Rose Lake Community of Christ Church. Following retirement, he worked for Pinkerton Security for years. Floyd loved old cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

He is survived by his children, Montserrat "Montsy" Roberts, Raymond (Connie Guthrie) Miles, and Randy (Sheila) Miles; grandchildren, Gina (Randy) Holmes, Gregory Miles, Michael (Amanda) Roberts, and Jennifer (Joe) Dillon; great-grandchildren, Mercedes and Briona Roberts, and Alexander Holmes; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Isabel A. Miles, and son Lawrence A. Miles.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Dimondale. His family will receive friends and relatives from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ingham County Animal Shelter or McLaren Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now