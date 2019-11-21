|
Frances G. Smith
Holt - Frances Smith entered into eternal life on November 20, 2019 at the age of 103. She was born January 19, 1916 to Charles and Charlotte Garneret in Gardenville, NY. She graduated from Mt. Mercy Academy and was, until her death, their oldest alumna. Growing up during the depression and living through the World Wars shaped Frances' life. She was a faith-filled woman who possessed great strength and lived her life with charity toward others being a guiding principle.
Frances retired from the U. S. Postal Service after many years of dedicated service in the Personnel Department. Outside of her professional life, Frances was an accomplished photographer. She chronicled First Communions, Confirmations, Graduations, and Weddings for countless nieces and nephews. It was during these events we became well acquainted with Frances' famous quotes, "smile darn you, smile" and "don't move, I need one more". She also took home movies that were shared to the delight and dismay of many depending on the time frame in which you viewed them. Many laughs ensued on these special movie nights. In fact, Frances met her husband, James Smith, while serving as the wedding photographer for one of his sisters. Frances and her husband, Jim, traveled extensively, and family was often regaled with a detailed account of their trips while viewing exquisite slides on "the big screen".
Frances lived the majority of her life in West Seneca, NY. Until her move to Michigan, Frances was a lifelong member of Fourteen Holy Helpers. She was an active parishioner and took leadership roles to ensure that there was a vibrant program for seniors, and documented church history for different anniversary celebrations. Her ability to research the next "senior outing" and organize information demonstrated first-rate quality. Frances' attention to detail was second to none.
After her husband passed away, Frances moved to the Lansing area to be close to her sister, Theresa, and her many nieces and nephews. She adapted easily to her new senior-living arrangements and established many enduring friendships. She cherished occasions to gather with family, both in Michigan and New York. Family was very important to Frances. Marking occasions, whether it was a wedding, a high school or college graduation, an anniversary or a birth, was a must. When able to travel, she did so. But always, she remembered her family with a card, most often a "spiritual bouquet". She was always up for a celebration and she loved a good party. One of her best parties, after her move to Michigan, was the celebration of her 100th birthday, with the biggest surprise being the attendance of more than a dozen nieces and nephews from Buffalo to celebrate this momentous occasion.
Frances was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Charlotte, her husband, James, her siblings, Lauretta, Cecelia, Clara, Eugene, and Theresa. She is survived by countless nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and even a few great great nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 25 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Rev. Bill Lugger presiding. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 24 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel with a rosary being prayed at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, family will receive friends one hour before the funeral Mass at St. Casimir.
Frances will then return home to West Seneca, NY where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Fourteen Holy Helpers followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
At her age, Frances was frequently asked to what she attributed her long life. Her reply was consistently that God had blessed her and as long as she could do good works, she accepted the blessing of a long life. So, in lieu of flowers and in memory of Frances, may you also "do good works". Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019