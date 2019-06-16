|
Frances M. Derleth
Lincolnshire, IL - Frances M. Derleth, age 93, passed away May 30 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Fran was born and raised in Huntington Woods, Michigan. She attended the University of Michigan and graduated in 1948 from the College of Architecture and Design. Shortly afterward, she married her college sweetheart, Bob Derleth, and they moved to Munising, Michigan. After a short stay in the Upper Peninsula, they returned to Ann Arbor for several years but in 1962 moved to East Lansing, where they lived for the next 50 years in the same home on Ardson Road. Fran was a classic stay-at-home Mom, raising four active children while her husband traveled extensively for work. After Bob's retirement in 1982, they split their time between East Lansing and their cottage on Lake Superior, but always maintained a strong connection to the East Lansing community. Fran loved children and was a strong supporter of infant health, volunteering for many years at a prenatal clinic in Lansing. She was extremely creative, lending her graphic design expertise to all who needed assistance. She also loved to sew and designed dresses for both herself and her daughter. Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bob Derleth, and brother, Jack (Suzy) Gurche. Survivors include her daughter, Anne (Bill) Fraumann of Deerfield, Illinois, son, Bob (Jane) Derleth of Alberton, Montana, son, Doug (Jeanette) Derleth of Byron, Minnesota, son, Jim (Eleanor) Derleth of Highwood, Illinois; eight grandchildren: Ellen, Bob, Sarah, Melanie, Alex, Cal, Wilson, and Bess; and seven great-grandchildren: Ben, Tom, Alex, Drew, Matt, Elle, and Will. No services are planned but there will be a family celebration of Fran's life in Marquette, Michigan later this summer. The family requests that any donations in Fran's memory be made to March of Dimes (www.marchofdimes.org). For info please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
