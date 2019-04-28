|
|
Frances M. Mazzolini
St. John - Frances M. Mazzolini, age 94 passed away on April 20, 2019 at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Owosso. She was born on May 18, 1924 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Ford and Angelina Martelli. Fran graduated from Lansing Business College with a certificate for secretarial work. She worked as secretary of the Dean of Veterinary Medicine at MSU for 19 years then moved to Europe where she worked as secretary to the General in charge of English Speaking schools in Europe at an Air Force Base there. Later when she returned to the US she worked as a secretary at Meadowbrook Theater at Oakland University. On October 10, 1963 she was married to Joseph E. Mazzolini and he passed in 2010. She loved musicals and the theatre. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters, Mary & Tony Sinicropi and Victoria & Chester Cafaro.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid. The family will receive friends and relatives at the church one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Johns Meals on Wheels. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019