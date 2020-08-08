Frances Nambi Kaneene, MBA
East Lansing - It is with profound sadness that the family of dear Frances Nambi Kaneene, 66, of East Lansing, Michigan announces her passing on August 6, 2020 after her hard-fought battle with cancer.
Frances was born and raised in Jinja, Uganda and moved to the U.S. in 1973 to attend the University of Wisconsin, from which she earned a Bachelor's Degree and an MBA. She and her husband moved to Michigan in 1979, where she first worked as an accountant for Coca Cola as well as for the Greater Lansing Board of Realtors. She joined Michigan State University in 1990 where she found her true passion working with thousands of students over her 30-year career, as an undergraduate student advisor until retiring in January of 2020. She had an amazing talent for helping young people build their confidence, reach their potential and achieve their dreams.
In every aspect of life, Frances had a beautiful way of creating and maintaining strong, meaningful relationships. She was a devoted wife to her husband, John, of 42 years. She was a passionate mother who prioritized and built the most loving home. She strived to raise multi-faceted, global citizens. She was the beloved matriarch of the family and loyal caretaker to her remarkable parents. She deeply cherished her friends and truly treated them as family.
A devout Christian, Frances was an active and loyal member of People's Church for over 40 years where she served as a Sunday school teacher, co-directed Christmas plays, served on search committees for pastors and was named an Elder.
Frances was also a dedicated volunteer in many other ways. She often spent weekday evenings with homeless mothers and their children and weekends delivering or serving food at soup kitchens.
One of the biggest joys of Frances' life was travel. She genuinely loved learning about various cultures, people, and foods. Her open mind and travel experiences enabled her to accept people of different backgrounds and beliefs. That international experience, in addition to her curiosity and resourcefulness, turned her into an outstanding cook of various delicious foods.
Finally, Frances loved to be active. She spent her weekday mornings at the Michigan Athletic Club and many weekends racing in 5K, 10K and half marathons with her beloved Playmakers running group.
She had a deep love and uncanny knowledge of flowers and gardening. She always eagerly looked forward to spring and summer when she could work in her flower and vegetable gardens.
Frances is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Dr. John B. Kaneene; son, Tibita P. Kaneene; daughters, Kange T. Kaneene and Tessa T. Kaneene; and grandson, Koda S. Kaneene.
The Celebration of Her Life will be at 12pm EDT on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at People's Church, 200 West Grand River Avenue, East Lansing, MI 48823 USA and will be livestreamed to include her loved ones from around the world.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michigan State University Frances Kaneene Study Abroad Scholarship via the following link: givingto.msu.edu/gift/?sid=9339