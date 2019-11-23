Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Liturgy
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Francine M. Dye


1945 - 2019
Francine M. Dye Obituary
Francine M. Dye

Lansing - Age 74, our loving aunt passed away November 21, 2019. Born August 5, 1945 in Springfield, Mass. Francine retired in 1995 after 30 years teaching history in the same classroom at Otto Junior High School. Fran was a student favorite during her tenure at Otto. Surviving are her 2 nieces, Lori Libera and Teri Libera; 3 great-niece and great-nephews, Ted (Heather), Tim and Taylor Toune. She was preceded in death by her father, George W. Libera in 1995; mother, Frances F. Libera in 1998; brother, Cary F. (Louise) Libera in 1980; husband T. Jeff Dye, III in 1993; and companion, Leroy "Mike" Tremp in 2018. Visitation is from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Tuesday with a 7:00 P.M. Vigil Service in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. Viewing will be 9:30 -10:30 Wednesday at church. Luncheon will follow mass. Rite of commital will be private at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Remember
