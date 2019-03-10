|
Francis E. "Frank" Webb
Lansing - Our loving husband, father , "Bump" and "Senor" passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Frank was born in Negaunee, MI on November 8, 1926, the son of James and Louise (Gunville) Webb. He served his country with the U.S.Navy during WWII in the South Pacific. Frank worked and retired from the Sheet metal trades after 30+ years and was a member of Sheet Metal Worker's Local Union #7. He prided himself as being a skilled handyman, was an avid reader and a lifelong golfer, who proudly scored a hole-in-one. Frank was also a diehard MSU and Detroit Tigers fan. His family was his number one priority.
Frank is survived by the love of his life for 70 years, his wife, Kathryn Grace; children, Frank (Lupita), Christopher R. (Linda), Wendy S. (Michael) Dodge, Steve J. (Ann), Jean (Greg) Sparks and Kathy (Ryan) Bannon; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Ann (Jack) Delderfield, Sharon (Bob) Muir and Joyce Williams.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12:00pm-4:00pm at Relli's Restaurant at 202 E. Main Street, Dewitt, MI. A private family interment will held in Deepdale Memorial Park, with military honors being rendered by the VFW Post #701 honor guard. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) in honor of Frank's loving wife, Kathryn. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019