Francis "Frank" James BurkeGrand Ledge - Died in peace June 4, 2020, at the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. He was born May 12, 1945 in Rhinelander, WI, and was the son of Francis Michael and Olive Burke (neé McClanathan). Frank grew up in Black River Falls, WI. Frank was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He began his career with NBD (National Bank of Detroit), then served as an investment professional with Prescott, Ball, & Turben / Kemper / Capmarc / Everen / Wachovia, only moving his desk once. After retirement, Frank served as a consultant to Delta Dental Plan of Michigan, providing invaluable service to their investment division. Frank was a dedicated volunteer, serving 6 years on the Lansing Catholic High School school board and serving as the chair of the finance council; 6 years on the St. Gerard Church Parish Council and chair of the finance council; and 38 years as a Pack, Troop, District, and Council volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, receiving the Silver Beaver award. He also served many years with the Society of St. Vincent DePaul and the Delta Township Senior Council. Frank was a part owner of the Green Bay Packers.Frank is survived by his wife, Sally Burke (neé Rolke); his sons Jeremy Christopher (and wife Terri) of Indiana and Andrew Russell (and wife Christy), and grandchildren Brandon, Kathleen, and Kellen Burke of Ohio; and his sister Alice (and husband Ivan) Carlson of British Columbia, Canada. Frank and his family give their thanks and appreciation to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan at the historic St. Lawrence Hospital for the excellent care and compassion that he received in the final months of his life.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing, MI. Covid masks required, casual attire please! The family will welcome visitors on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel, on West Saginaw Hwy. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to St. Gerard Church, Lansing Catholic High School, or the Greater Lansing Food Bank.