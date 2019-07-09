|
Francis "Frank" Joseph Brandell
Lansing - Died peacefully on July 7, 2019 at Fairview, Adult Foster Care in Grand Ledge, Michigan. At 94 years old, he passed into eternity surrounded by his children and loved ones. After graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1942, Frank studied accounting at Lansing Business College. His education was interrupted when called to serve our country overseas with the U.S. Army during World War II. Following the war, he returned to school under the GI Bill, obtained his degree, and began a 41 year accounting career with the firm of Lyle D. Hepfer & Co. Frank received his CPA certification in 1957, eventually became a partner with the firm, and finally retired at the age of 65. Frank and his wife Rose (Kesseler) were married for 57 years before her passing in April of 2009, and were founding members of St. Gerard Catholic Church. While active in parish life, Frank felt most at home charitably serving others in the Optimist Club and alongside his brother Knights of Columbus of St. Gerard Council 788. He was 70 years a knight (29 years as 4th degree) and served at the Michigan State Council level as state auditor. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Sarah (McGuire) Brandell, 8 siblings, and two infant sons, Mark and Joseph. Frank is survived by his seven children, David (Teresa), Jim (Denise), Dick (Judy), Bob, Mary Lynn, Kathy (Mark), Patrick (Marlon), 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm with a rosary and Knights of Columbus Richard Council 788 chalice ceremony at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass for Francis Joseph Brandell will be at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2 pm, with one hour visitation prior. Concelebrating will be Rev. Fr. John Klein, Rev. Fr. David Rosenberg and Rev. Fr. Charles Irvin. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Cross Mission Center or St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Gerard. The family would like to offer a special thanks to all of the staff at Fairview, AFC for their loving and compassionate care of Frank. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 9, 2019