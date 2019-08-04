|
|
Francis Joseph Rutka
Portland - Francis Joseph Rutka age 70 of Portland, MI passed away July 28, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1949 the son of Francis and Lorraine (Krajewski) Rutka. He enjoyed fishing, camping and bowling. He loved his grandkids and family.
Surviving are his children Brandon (Katie) Rutka of Grand Ledge and Melissa (Darnell Fenderson) Rutka of Portland; grandchildren Daniel Mendoza, Liliana Mendoza, Aaron Rutka, Sean Rutka, Alex Morales, Gavin Rutka, Ethan Rutka and Leah Rutka; brother Steven Rutka of Grand Rapids and sister Christine Stiemel of Grand Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Theresa Rutka.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services at this time. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019