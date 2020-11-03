1/1
Francis Ray Turner
Francis Ray Turner

East Lansing - Francis Ray Turner of East Lansing passed away on October 30, 2020 peacefully at home. Born to parents Nada June Turner and Francis Elmer Turner, Ray (as he was known) graduated from Waverly High School in 1966 and went on to receive Bachelors and Masters degrees from Michigan State University. Married to Debera Lee Lynch (Turner) in 1968, who survives him, he is also survived by his sons William Alan Turner and Cullen Matthews Turner and sister Barbara Turner DeRose. He was a community actor, producer spending his career as an administrator and instructor at Lansing Community College. "Pop-pop" was grandfather to 4 (Cameron Patrick Turner, Sullivan Grace Turner, Gabriel Ray Turner and Broderick William Turner). Due to community health guidelines, an online memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lansing Community College Foundation. http://www.lcc.edu/foundation/




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
