Frank C. Nagele
Lansing - Frank C. Nagele, 89, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Born December 26th, 1930 the son of James and Anna Nagele, Frank was born in Jackson, Michigan and graduated from Jackson High School in 1949.
In 1951, Frank entered the US Air Force, and after training stateside, was eventually assigned to the 85th Bomb Squadron in Sculthorpe, England working as senior aircraft and jet engine mechanic. This was the first multi-engine jet group equipped with atomic bombs stationed overseas. The squadron of B-45's provided striking power for NATO countries.
After completing military service, Frank graduated from MSU in Mechanical Engineering with high honors.
After college, he worked for North American Rockwell as an Experimental and Development Engineer. He was promoted to Assistant Chief Engineer and later Chief Product Engineer.
Frank joined the Michigan Department of Agriculture as the state's Weights and Measures Specialist in 1974. He contributed significantly to drafting the 1984 Motor Fuel Quality Act. As chairman of the National Conference on Weights and Measures, he represented the US in workshops in France and Germany.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Janice (Bedford), children Dale (Nancy) Nagele, Fran (Bob) Deatrick, Laurie (Rick) Mohr, grandchildren Megan Mohr, Melissa (Emmett) Kelly, Collin Mohr, Neil (Bridget) Deatrick, Ian Deatrick, Alex Nagele, and great grandchildren Preston and Parker Mohr.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11am at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan in Lansing. The family will receive friends hour prior to the service, and on Thursday, March 5 from 2pm to 4pm and again from 6pm to 8pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to any animal welfare group, , Hospice of Lansing, Salvation Army or any . Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020