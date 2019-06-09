|
Frank Dible
Lakeland, FL formerly of Houghton Lake - Frank A. Dible age 92 passed away September 22, 2018. He was raised in Evart, MI and later in Grand Ledge where he was a building contractor. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Tom (Nan) Dible, Judith Dible, and Anne Dible; stepchildren, Jeff (Sherry) Feazel, Lori (James) Schmit, and Chris Feazel; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with a luncheon following at the Grand Ledge Opera House. Memorial contributions may be given to the Grand Ledge Rotary Club, P.O. Box 122, Grand Ledge, MI 48837. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019