Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Grand Ledge Opera House
Frank Dible Obituary
Frank Dible

Lakeland, FL formerly of Houghton Lake - Frank A. Dible age 92 passed away September 22, 2018. He was raised in Evart, MI and later in Grand Ledge where he was a building contractor. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Tom (Nan) Dible, Judith Dible, and Anne Dible; stepchildren, Jeff (Sherry) Feazel, Lori (James) Schmit, and Chris Feazel; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with a luncheon following at the Grand Ledge Opera House. Memorial contributions may be given to the Grand Ledge Rotary Club, P.O. Box 122, Grand Ledge, MI 48837. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019
