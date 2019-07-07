|
|
Frank H. Carpenter
Farwell - Frank H. Carpenter, 81, of Farwell gained his independence from this earth on July 4, 2019 at Prestige Place in Clare. He was born on April 13, 1938 in Charlotte, the son of Howard and Laurel Carpenter.
Frank graduated from Potterville High School in 1957 after signing up for the Marine Corp Reserves. He married Joyce Ann Kubler in 1958. Frank had a love for all things green and graduated as a Spartan from Michigan State University's Elevator and Farm Supply program in 1961. He went on to work at an elevator in Three Rivers as well as the Leslie co-op. Frank also worked as a salesman for several John Deere dealerships including those in Mason, Rives Junction and Clare. Frank was a beloved Sunday School teacher, mentor and friend to many. He always had time for a talk and was seldom without a song on his lips. Frank and Joyce retired to the Farwell area in 1997.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Michelle, his son Duane and his brother Jack.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Joyce; his daughter Cindy and Jeff Best of Clare and his son David and Nita Carpenter of St. Johns. He was a wonderful grandpa to Dan (Bri) Best and Samm (Seth) Sharp as well as Joel, Kelden and Gabe Carpenter. He will forever be cherished as "Grandpa the Great" by Wesson, Shannon and Frankie Sharp and Everly, Isley and Avonlea Best. Also surviving are two sisters, Joyce Kay Carpenter of Detroit, Barb Lucas of Lakeview; and two brothers, Roger and Sandy Carpenter of Charlotte, and Doug and Nelda Carpenter of Potterville.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Brown Corners United Brethren Church of Clare. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Brown Corners. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or to Brown Corners UB Church. Arrangements were handled by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019