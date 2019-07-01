Services
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
For more information about
Frank Koenigsknecht
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerard Parish Church
Lansing, MI
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Parish Church
Lansing, MI
View Map
Pentwater - Frank Koenigsknecht died peacefully of natural causes in his Pentwater, Michigan home on Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Joann, and several of his children, and grandchildren. He was 92 years old and about to celebrate 70 years of marriage with Joann on July 14, 2019. His long, eventful life will be celebrated at St. Gerard Parish Church in Lansing, MI, Friday July 5, 2019, with visitation at 9:30 AM and Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Frank was one of fifteen children in a rural family. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1945 and then took all of the accounting and bookkeeping classes he could at Lansing Community College and Michigan State University. Frank rose through the ranks at the Michigan Department of Social Services, retiring in 1984 as a senior executive. One of his most complex accomplishments was establishing in the State of Michigan the Medicaid program as mandated by the federal government.

In 1949 he married Joann Platte in St. Maty's Church in Westphalia, MI. After moving to Lansing they started their family which soon grew to five sons and one daughter. Frank was a hard worker and a good provider for his growing family. In addition, he was active in civic and church affairs, and the Knights of Columbus at the local and State levels. He was an outgoing and friendly man with a joke to tell on any occasion.

Frank's passing is a great loss to his wife of 69 years, and to his children, Michael (Nancy), Steven (Gail), Alan (Linda), John, and Heidi (Sylvia); and to his grandchildren, Sonja, David, Dan, Mark, Julia, Nicolas, Kate, and Ryan, and his great-grandchildren, Andrea, Eric, Lorena, Eldis, and Madeline.

We rejoice in Frank's reunion with his son, Chris, who left us in 1968.

Those wishing to remember Frank are asked to consider a donation to or Hospice of Michigan in lieu of flowers.

Published in Lansing State Journal on July 1, 2019
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 1, 2019
