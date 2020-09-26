Frank Martemucci



St. Johns, - Frank Martemucci, age 97 passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1923 in Rochester New York the son of Angelo and Antoinetta (Maddelena) Martemucci. He was the 4th child in the family. Frank graduated from high school and married Evelyn G. Wonnacott in 1950. She preceded him in death as did his parents, sisters Mary and Ceilia and brothers Dan and Mike.



Frank worked for General Motors (Fisher Body) for over 44 years and served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII and was a POW for 6 months. He was a member of Morley Oates, VFW Post 701 in Lansing. Frank is survived by his son Don (Cindy) Martemucci, grandchildren, Joel (Lan) Peterman, Bryan (Stacey) Johnstone and Lisa Ruble. There are 7 great grandchildren.



There will be no services at this time. In his honor please donate gifts to a Humane Society of your choice. Cards and other condolences may be mailed to Don Martemucci, 3945 N. Watson Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.









