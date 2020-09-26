1/1
Frank Martemucci
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Martemucci

St. Johns, - Frank Martemucci, age 97 passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1923 in Rochester New York the son of Angelo and Antoinetta (Maddelena) Martemucci. He was the 4th child in the family. Frank graduated from high school and married Evelyn G. Wonnacott in 1950. She preceded him in death as did his parents, sisters Mary and Ceilia and brothers Dan and Mike.

Frank worked for General Motors (Fisher Body) for over 44 years and served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII and was a POW for 6 months. He was a member of Morley Oates, VFW Post 701 in Lansing. Frank is survived by his son Don (Cindy) Martemucci, grandchildren, Joel (Lan) Peterman, Bryan (Stacey) Johnstone and Lisa Ruble. There are 7 great grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. In his honor please donate gifts to a Humane Society of your choice. Cards and other condolences may be mailed to Don Martemucci, 3945 N. Watson Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Sep. 26 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved