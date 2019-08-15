|
|
Frank Phillips
East Lansing - On Friday August 9, 2019, Frank Phillips, Sr. loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away. Frank was born August 5, 1932 in Akron, Ohio.
Preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Josephine Phillips, brothers Nicholas the II, and Ron. Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, Rosemarie, and daughters, Nancy (Paul) Hillegonds, Cathy (Bill) Kirby, Sally (John) Durfee, and son, Frank (Andrea) Phillips, Jr.; ten grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16th 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing. Visitation will be held one hour before service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marines Corps League, 3619 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Suite 115, Stafford, VA 22554. Condolences can be made by visiting Gorsline Runciman Lansing Chapel's website at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 15, 2019