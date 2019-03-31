|
Franklin "Frank" Elston
Eaton Rapids - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Frank was born on January 10, 1935 in Delhi Township the son of William and Anna (Harmon) Elston. He attended Eaton Rapids Public Schools before going to work for General Motors at age 17. Frank was drafted to the United States Army where he served 6 years and received medals for Good Conduct, Meritorious Service, Expert Rifle, and Marksmanship. He was well known in Eaton Rapids for his white Camaro and enjoyed frequenting The Robins Nest and Abies Bar.
Frank is survived by his son, David Scott (Dee) Elston; grandchildren, Rachele (Eric) Chapman, Brandi Elston, Jacob (Stephany) Elston; 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, great granddaughter, Olivia Rose Stinson; brothers, Wilbert, James and Clayton Elston; sisters, Lena Getter and Ethelda Cataline.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and will host a luncheon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Care Team Home Health and Hospice. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019