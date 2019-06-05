|
|
Fred C. H. Holmer
Lansing - Age 90, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born May 15, 1929, in Cleveland, OH, to Fred P. C. and Helen Holmer.
Fred proudly served in the Army infantry during WWII, and served as an honor guard during the Nuremberg Trials. He loved his God and church. He was very active in church; served as an elder; and had a heart for service, extending even beyond military and church. Fred and his wife, Betty, were current members of First Presbyterian Church of Holt, and past charter members of the Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Las Vegas, NV. He loved to travel and enjoyed studying military history. Fred was a charter member of the WWII museum in New Orleans, LA, and was a life member of VFW Post #701 in Lansing. In March of 2018, Fred was escorted by the Honor Flight Network to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to all who served. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bertha "Betty" Holmer; children, Betty (Dennis), Barbara (Robert), and Fred, Jr.; grandson, Karl; his step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Edward); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rev. Lawrence (Pat); and daughter, Lisa.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Holt. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Holt Memorial Fund. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 5, 2019