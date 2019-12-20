|
Fred C. Tinning
Dr. Fred C. Tinning
August 15, 1936 - November 30, 2019
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the University Club of Michigan State University, 3435 Forest Road, Lansing, MI 48910. There will be a visitation time at 1:00 pm followed by the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2:00 pm. Then following will be a coffee and dessert reception for all who wish to stay and visit further with family and friends.
Complete obituary can be found at www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019