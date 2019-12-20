Services
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
University Club of Michigan State University
3435 Forest Road
Lansing, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
University Club of Michigan State University
3435 Forest Road
Lansing, MI
Fred C. Tinning


1936 - 2019
Fred C. Tinning Obituary
Fred C. Tinning

Dr. Fred C. Tinning

August 15, 1936 - November 30, 2019

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the University Club of Michigan State University, 3435 Forest Road, Lansing, MI 48910. There will be a visitation time at 1:00 pm followed by the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2:00 pm. Then following will be a coffee and dessert reception for all who wish to stay and visit further with family and friends.

Complete obituary can be found at www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
