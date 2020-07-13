Freda Lee (Frazier) Brooks



Fulton - Mrs. Freda Lee (Frazier) Brooks, 86, of Fulton passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at her home. She was born November 21, 1933 in Pocahontas, Arkansas a daughter of the late Claud and Virgie Frazier. She was married to Amer Hoover Brooks who preceded her in death, for over 50 years



She was a lifelong Christian, and a member of Eastside Church of Christ in Columbia, Missouri.



Freda is survived by one daughter: Susan McClain of Windyville, Missouri; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great grand daughter. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by one son: Daniel Brooks; and one son in-law: Henry McClain.



Service will be held Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10 AM at Easy Lawn Memory Gardens 2400 Bennett Rd. Okemos, MI 48864.



If anyone is interested is sending money in lieu of flowers please do so to the:



Eastside Church of Christ 5051 Ponderosa St. Columbia, Missouri 65201.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store