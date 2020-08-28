1/1
Frederic Grover Wahls

Frederic Grover Wahls

Idlewild - Frederic Grover Wahls, 79, of Idlewild, Michigan, passed away on August 22, 2020. He was fondly known by many as Grover. Born February 12, 1941 in Lansing, Michigan, Grover was baptized as a Christian at an early age. Grover graduated from Sexton High School in Lansing, Michigan in 1959. He subsequently attended Michigan State University where he majored in business.

Grover had a zest for life and a myriad of talents that led him to pursue diverse professional positions. Notably, he served in the United States Army as an intelligence specialist and was stationed in West Germany during the Cold War. He was also an artist, chef, and entrepreneur who once created and distributed his own barbeque sauce.

Grover expressed his creativity and love for adventure through his hobbies. He enjoyed flying, creating jewelry, and cooking for loved ones. His love of travel took him around the world. He lived in Europe and across the United States, including California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Texas. In his retirement, he moved to Idlewild, Michigan and became a beloved member of the community. During all his travels, he never met a stranger and was a dear friend to many. Admirably, Grover valued his personal relationships and life experiences over material possessions. Grover will be greatly missed for his warm, infectious smile, unique sense of humor, delicious meals, and immense care for others.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary P. Morton; brother, James T. Wahls; sister, Cheryl Jones; sister-in-law, Hon. Theresa Doss; nephews, Erron Anderson and James C. D. Wahls (Maria S. Johnson); cousins, including special cousin, Clara Rhonenee; several great-nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Grover and Rev. Clara Busby.

A graveside service for immediate family and close friends only will be held on September 1, 2020 at DeepDale Memorial Gardens in Lansing, Michigan.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
