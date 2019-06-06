|
Frederick Augustine Tallmadge
Burr Oak - Frederick Augustine Tallmadge, 95, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Burr Oak, MI.
Born on September 5, 1923 in Lansing, MI, to the late James and Anna (Simon) Tallmadge. He was preceded in death by sister, Leonore (Jodry) and brother, James. After high school, Fred served in the 5th Infantry Division, under General Patton, as a medic, his service took him from Normandy across France to the Battle of the Bulge and across the Rhine River. He left the service in 1946 with the rank of sergeant.
After returning home, Fred earned a BA in Business from the University of Notre Dame and married Joann Griffin. They spent 47 happy years together before her death in 1997. Fred retired at age 55 from Oldsmobile where he was a buyer. In retirement, Fred lived on his farm with son Rob, until he was 94 years-old. In failing health, Fred and Rob moved to an assisted living facility near his children.
Fred is survived by 7 children: Richard (Cathy) of Key West, FL; Robert of Burr Oak, MI; James (Pamela) of Colchester, VT; Frederick (Helen) of Juneau; AK, Brian (Jane) of Sturgis, MI; Marilyn (Allen) Toms of Covington, LA; and Eric of Juneau, AK; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday, June 7 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Hackman Family Funeral Home, in Sturgis, MI. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday at St. Mary's in Westphalia, MI. Fr. Eric Weber will officiate. A graveside committal will follow. Memorials may be directed to St. Louis Center, Chelsea, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 6, 2019