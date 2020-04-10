|
|
Frederick Davis
Lansing - Frederick Lynn Davis was born in Lansing, Michigan to Helen Lee and Luther Davis on February 3, 1962. On April 6, 2020, he entered into his eternal resting place. Known as Freddie to loved ones, he attended Eastern High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1979 and was honorably discharged. Fred began his relationship with Christ at an early age at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He later rededicated his life to Christ at Abundant Grace Faith Church. He worked many years as a manager in the hospitality industry.
Frederick was preceded in death by: his mother, Helen Virginia Lee; sister, Lisa Marie Davis; brother, Eric C. Davis; and wife, Carol Ann King Davis.
Those left to cherish his memory are: his children, Corey (Lindsay) Wheaton of Midland, MI, Andrew Millay, Eric J. Davis, Helene C. Davis of Atlanta, GA, and Shayna Davis; grandchildren, Gavin Millay and Renee Mohammed; father, Luther (Linda) Davis; brother, Steven Davis; nephew, Terry Cannon of Atlanta; loving friend and partner, Kathy Moton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Lansing, MI at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020