Frederick Eugene Knight
Lansing - Age 94, died February 19, 2019. He was a resident of Lansing most of his life. Fred was an Air Force pilot in World War II with the 15th Air Force where he flew 35 combat missions in the European Theater. He is retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lt. Colonel. In 1988 he retired after 22 years from Manufacturers Bank of Lansing (now Comerica). Fred was active in several civic organizations including the United Way, Boys Club, and the Exchange Club. Survivors are Margaret, his dear wife of 73 years; daughter, Janice; and sons, Fred Jr. and David of Lansing, and Richard of Columbus, OH.
Fred's family has honored his request that there be no services or visitation. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019