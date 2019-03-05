Frederick L. Kortryk



Lansing - Frederick Louis Kortryk, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. He was born December 14, 1930 to Louis and Alice (McNutt) Kortryk in Highland Park, Michigan. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Frederick worked for REO Diamond and GM. A gifted woodworker, Frederick also enjoying spending time in his yard.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (Haman) Kortryk, his daughter, Mary Stachowicz, and his parents.



He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Louis F. Kortryk and Cindy Jarvis; his six grandchildren; and his nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.



Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing, Michigan.



Memorial Contributions may be made in his honor to Hospice of Lansing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary