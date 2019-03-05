Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Frederick Kortryk
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
Interment
Following Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Lansing,, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
Lansing - Frederick Louis Kortryk, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. He was born December 14, 1930 to Louis and Alice (McNutt) Kortryk in Highland Park, Michigan. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Frederick worked for REO Diamond and GM. A gifted woodworker, Frederick also enjoying spending time in his yard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (Haman) Kortryk, his daughter, Mary Stachowicz, and his parents.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Louis F. Kortryk and Cindy Jarvis; his six grandchildren; and his nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing, Michigan.

Memorial Contributions may be made in his honor to Hospice of Lansing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
