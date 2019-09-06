|
|
Frederick "Freddie" Lee Covert
- - Born: 11/6/1960
Death: 9/3/2019
Frederick "Freddie" Lee Covert went home to the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with Stage 4 Acinic Cell Carcinoma. Fred was born at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan to Frederick Paul Covert and Dolores Irene (Bos) Covert who taught Fred the skills to be a great parent, a lesson he learned well and utilized in raising his two wonderful kids. Fred grew up on Eden Trail in Eagle, Michigan where he made lifelong friends that he treasured until the day he died. Fred graduated from Grand Ledge High School and then went onto Michigan State University where he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Advertising. His love for MSU was undeniable and his loyalty unquestioned. He enjoyed a 30+ year career with the State of Michigan working in retirement services doing what Fred did best - helping others. He retired from the Office of Retirement Services and then found joy doing various jobs!
Fred married the love of his life, Julie Therrian on April 30, 1988 and they both found their true joy in life in raising their kids - Ashleigh and Rickie. Fred was most comfortable at family gatherings where he would dispense his legendary bear hugs and made everyone smile with his fun loving songs and the occasional siren (at high volume). His nieces and nephews would tell you Uncle Fred was their favorite as he always had time for each and everyone one of them and each of them actually looked forward to his bear hugs.
The only thing more important to Fred than his family was his faith in Jesus Christ our Savior. Fred dedicated himself to Christ through his devotion to Emanuel First Lutheran Church where he rose to become President and lead the church through turbulent times with an even hand and a smile. Fred loved going to church each Sunday morning and would proudly invite everyone to join him via FaceBook.
A perfect day for Fred was spent with his family, enjoying outdoor activities such hunting, fishing or anything on Torch Lake. Fred, Julie and the kids loved to travel and enjoyed visiting new places throughout the world.
He is survived by his parents Fred and Dee Covert, his beautiful wife Julie (Therrian) Covert, brother Paul Covert (Kristie), daughter Ashleigh Althouse(Chad), son Frederick Thomas Covert (Jessica Burke), granddaughter Lucy Althouse and a very large extended family which he loved dearly. He is also survived by more friends than can be possibly mentioned but please know he loved each of you.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Emanuel First Lutheran Church on Monday September 9 at noon with visitation starting at 10:00 am and a luncheon afterwards. The address is 1001 N Capital Avenue, Lansing Michigan 48906.
A donation in lieu flowers can be made in Fred's name to either Emanuel First Lutheran Church or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15, 2019