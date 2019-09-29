|
|
Frederick Matice
St. Johns - Passed away September 23, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in St. Johns, MI, July 21, 1934, the son of William and Ruth (Rathbun) Matice. Fred worked for General Motors and retired after 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt and go to the casino. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and spent his winters in Newport Richey, Florida.
Fred is survived by his children, Ken (Maggie) Matice of Ovid, Dee (Tony) Nault of Eaton Rapids, David (DeAnn) Matice of Pewamo; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; son, Allan Matice; 2 sister and 3 brothers.
A Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, Eaton Rapids. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be placed at, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019