Mills Funeral Home Shelly-Odell Chapel
518 S. Main St.
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home Shelly-Odell Chapel
518 S. Main St.
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home Shelly-Odell Chapel
518 S. Main St.
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
Frederick Matice


1934 - 2019
Frederick Matice Obituary
Frederick Matice

St. Johns - Passed away September 23, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in St. Johns, MI, July 21, 1934, the son of William and Ruth (Rathbun) Matice. Fred worked for General Motors and retired after 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt and go to the casino. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and spent his winters in Newport Richey, Florida.

Fred is survived by his children, Ken (Maggie) Matice of Ovid, Dee (Tony) Nault of Eaton Rapids, David (DeAnn) Matice of Pewamo; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; son, Allan Matice; 2 sister and 3 brothers.

A Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, Eaton Rapids. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be placed at, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
