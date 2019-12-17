|
|
Frederick Paul Covert
Born July 23, 1924; Died December 13, 2019
Frederick Paul Covert went home to be with the Lord and to be with his oldest son Frederick Lee Covert on December 13, 2019. Fred was born July 23, 1924 to Dr. Frederick Lee Covert and Marie Emelia Frieda Covert (Saleska). Fred grew up in Lansing Michigan during the Great Depression with his brother Carl (Goog) and sister Linda. While his family endured financial difficulties (like everyone else) his parents made sure he and his brother / sister always had what they needed. His childhood was filled with love, laughter along with a healthy dose of hard work. These traits he cherished and passed along to his kids and grandkids.
Fred was a member of the first graduating class from Sexton High School in Lansing and went onto college at Alma College and eventually Michigan State University where he was noticed by a beautiful young lady for being continually late to class who later became the love of his life and his wife of 62 years. Fred and Dee went through life hand in hand, if you saw Fred you knew Dee wasn't too far behind and vice versa.
Fred married Dolores Irene Bos on May 4, 1957 and later had two children; Frederick Lee Covert (deceased) and Paul Andrew Covert. Fred and Dolores were a perfect parenting team and encouraged their kids to be confident, self-assured and to have a sense of humor. Fred was a successful entrepreneur and owned numerous businesses throughout his life. He was most proud of Continental Imports, an automobile dealership which was the first Volkswagen dealership in the United States, located right here in Lansing. He was also involved in import / export businesses, mergers and acquisitions, real estate as well as land development including his pride and joy - Coverts Woodland Acres (Eden Trail) where he made lifelong friends and raised his family.
Fred had many interests such as cars, airplanes, guns, history and politics and he loved to discuss these with anyone willing to listen and some that weren't. Fred loved to hunt, fish, trap, canoe or virtually anything if it was an adventure in the outdoors. He lived for the Covert Deer camp each year and went 81 consecutive years without missing it. He passed this love down to his kids, grandkids and the entire Covert family who will continue to tradition. There was nowhere in the world Fred would rather be than his cottage in the little village of Alden on beautiful Torch Lake. Each morning Fred would "hold court" on the front porch and you weren't allowed to walk past without stopping and saying Hello and possibly stay for a cup of coffee. In the evening he and Dee would sit on the back porch, hold hands and watch the sunset.
Fred was a Christian and believed Jesus Christ died for our sins and was a proud lifetime member of Emanuel First Lutheran Church in Lansing. Fred is survived by his wife Dolores (Bos) Covert, sister Linda VanDyk, son Paul Covert (Kristie), daughter in law Julie (Therian) Covert; grandchildren Ashliegh Althouse (Chad), Rickie Covert (Jessica Burke), Travis Covert, Marisa Covert (Chase Griffin) & Faith Covert and great granddaughter Lucy Althouse.
A celebration of life will be held at Emanuel First Lutheran Church on Saturday, December 21 at noon with visitation starting at 10:00 am. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the funeral. The address is 1001 N Capital Avenue, Lansing MI 48906. A donation in lieu of Flowers can be made in Fred's name to Emanuel First Lutheran Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019