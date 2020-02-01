|
|
Frederick William Pardee
DeWitt - Frederick William Pardee, age 87, of Dewitt, Michigan entered Heaven on Friday January 31, 2020. Fred was born on November 3, 1932 in Lansing, Michigan to Frank and Thelma Pardee. Please join his family for Visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home (205 E. Washington, DeWitt, Michigan 48820). Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church (2300 N Waverly Rd, Lansing, MI 48906) with an additional hour of visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.grdewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020