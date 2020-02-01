Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church
2300 N Waverly Rd
Lansing, MI
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
Frederick William Pardee


1932 - 2020
Frederick William Pardee Obituary
Frederick William Pardee

DeWitt - Frederick William Pardee, age 87, of Dewitt, Michigan entered Heaven on Friday January 31, 2020. Fred was born on November 3, 1932 in Lansing, Michigan to Frank and Thelma Pardee. Please join his family for Visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home (205 E. Washington, DeWitt, Michigan 48820). Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church (2300 N Waverly Rd, Lansing, MI 48906) with an additional hour of visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.grdewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
